Five 2019 High Water artists we can't wait to catch

The lineup for Charleston’s High Water Festival was recently announced and we are seriously salivating at some of the names Shovels and Rope have managed to secure for the event, which will take place on April 13-14 next year.
Cary Ann Hearst and her husband Michael Trent have curated an impressively diverse lineup of artists, including the band themselves headlining alongside Leon Bridges and the Head and the Heart. What is equally exciting is the strong quality of the artists right down to those in small type on the last line of the bill.
Although the first round of tickets sold out quickly, Tier 2 and VIP weekend passes are still up for grabs. If you're still in the decision phase, time's running out — and we figured you needed a nudge. So here are five artists from across the line up who we cannot wait to see live at North Charleston's Riverfront Park in 2019 — and who you should not miss either.
1. Jenny Lewis
Jenny Lewis’s recent solo performances have featured a crowd-pleasing mix of songs from her solo projects and rarely played Rilo Kiley classics, suggesting we will be in for a real treat when this indie rock legend takes to the High Water stage. There’s no word yet on a new album release date but we know she’s been in the studio working with both Beck and Ryan Adams once again. Let’s hope we hear some songs soon so we can all learn the words before April arrives.
2. Mitski
Mitski is having a phenomenal year after the success of her new album Be The Cowboy, full of songs that shoot an arrow straight through the heart of modern love. Her dramatic live shows have received rave reviews from critics and some fans have even passed out from the intensity of her emotional outpourings. With her entire 2018 tour selling out, now is the time to see this intriguing young performer — just remember to bring tissues.
3. Lilly Hiatt
The lineup also features lovely Lilly Hiatt, fresh from her nomination as ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’ at the 2018 Americana Music Awards. Her album Trinity Lane was one of the most underrated releases of last year, with songs about David Bowie, trying to stay sober, and how music can save your life. Her eclectic sound is well-suited to a festival like this one, which is unafraid to offer a lineup that crosses genre boundaries.
4. Lera Lynn
The wonderful Lera Lynn released an album of interesting duet and collaborations earlier this year, featuring none other than Shovels & Rope themselves on a cover of TV on the Radio’s ‘Wolf Like Me’. In fact, this wasn’t the first time the artists have worked together, as Lynn sang on Shovels and Rope’s Busted Jukebox Volume 2 last year too. Curating a festival like this is a perfect way to promote your talented friends and Lynn’s stylish country noir is bound to impress the Charleston crowd.
5. The War and Treaty
One of the most uplifting musical stories of 2018 has been the rise of another special husband-and-wife duo, the War and Treaty, who've been wowing audiences and winning fans everywhere they go. War veteran Michael Trotter Jr started writing songs while on duty in Iraq, and, since his return, he's been in a musical and romantic partnership with Tanya Blount, who once starred in Sister Act 2 and had a minor soul hit in the nineties. Their debut album, released earlier this year, combines a delicious mix of country and soul influences, showcasing the stunning power of their voices. Don’t miss the healing tide of joy they will no doubt bring to the High Water stage next year. Oh, and don't miss the City Paper's full feature on the duo, out Wed. Nov. 28 ahead of their opening slot (Lauren Daigle headlines) at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sun. Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
You can grab your 2019 High Water Fest tickets here.
Michelle Wards runs Highway Queens, a music blog mainly reviewing new albums by women in Americana, country, folk, soul, and indie — although no genre is off limits if the work is interesting.