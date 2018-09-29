Saturday, September 29, 2018

Photos from the live recording of Benny Star's A Water Album

Charleston Magic

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Sat, Sep 29, 2018 at 9:30 AM

Benny Starr recorded A Water Album live in front of an audience at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat., Sept. 22. Read about some of the inspiration behind and activism in the album in our cover story by Heath Ellison. Our music editor Kelly Rae Smith talked to Samira Miché about the cover art she created for A Water Album.

Slideshow PHOTOS: Benny Starr's A Water Album
PHOTOS: Benny Starr's A Water Album 12 slides
PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i> PHOTOS: Benny Starr's <i>A Water Album</i>
PHOTOS: Benny Starr's A Water Album
By City Paper Staff
Click to View 12 slides

