Need to register to vote? Look for the Charleston Activist Network at a show near you

Charleston Area Network's Tamika Gadsden was on-hand last weekend at Benny Starr's live album recording at the Charleston Music Hall to get folks registered to vote, and she'll keep the momentum going during a string of upcoming shows so you can take care of business on the spot.Although today the SC Attorney General filed a lawsuit to extend the SC voter registration deadline because of Hurricane Florence, as of now the deadline to register online is Sun. Oct. 7.Last night, CAN was at the Music Farm for 1770 Records' Hip-Hop in Den and will also be registering locals at the following shows:Please make a note of it.You can also double-check that you're registered to vote at your current address, or register for the first time, by going here