Commonhouse Aleworks teases collab with Shovels & Rope

Oh, Beer Joyful.

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 9:30 AM

While the rest of us were at work on Tuesday, Cary Ann and Michael of Shovels & Rope were making beer. Beer that you might be able to drink soon.

In a post yesterday, Commonhouse Ale Works showed the two Johns Island musicians at the Park Circle brewery pitching in on an unannounced collaboration. Commonhouse sits on O'Hear Avenue just a quick bike from North Charleston Riverfront Park, home of ShoRo's High Water Festival.

"Details on a can release will be forthcoming…"

We'll let you know more as soon as Commonhouse's director of hoperations Hank Hanna spills the suds.

(Teaser photo via Commonhouse Aleworks.)

