Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Keith Wildstein

click to enlarge

Chinahouse is a three-piece rock band that has played together in Charleston for a little over a year now. Formerly Wildisiak, Chinahouse changed their name to reflect their artistic exploration. That, and the potential T-shirt visuals would be pretty cool, too.In this week's Beat Juice, Chinahouse lead singer and guitarist Keith Wildstein tells us how to handle a hangover, what he really thinks of the radio, and more. Read all about it here:"It Runs Through Me" by Tom Mischby Dr. Dre from the Family Dollar. I buy CDs when I can cause that is all I can play while I'm driving.Josh, (drummer) got me into this band Teenage Wrist a while back. They are playing at the Music Farm on September 30th. We've been waiting a long time for that show.Charleston Pour HouseAn Unsound Surf Shop orange-red tie-dye shirt. You'll see me wearing it. It's a local surf shop from back home in Long Beach, NY, where I'm from. Always hooking us up with the best shit.A lotta grassI was supposed to go see Chicano Batman this past Sunday but unfortunately it was canceled due to Hurricane Florence. Our condolences and respect go out to all the families affected by the storm, also the first responders and emergency units. Thank you for keeping us safe in times of disaster and chaos.I think the radio needs to step it upRATM!!I could really listen to some Local H or Smashing Pumpkins right now.Shows and potential tours in the works. We are constantly writing new music as well and our beginning to find our identity as a group. Definitely an album in the very near future...