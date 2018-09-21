Limited 'pay what you can' tickets offered for Sarah McLachlan's North Charleston show to benefit Florence relief

click to enlarge Provided

Sarah McLachlan has won three Grammy Awards and nine Juno Awards.

If you wanna catch some sweet ballads while supporting our friends in the Pee Dee and North Carolina who continue to grapple with the effects of Hurricane Florence, look no further than Canadian balladeer Sarah McLachlan's upcoming show in North Charleston.For the next couple days, the North Charleston Performing Arts Center is offering 200 "pay what you can tickets" to the Canadian crooner's Monday night show.The minimum ticket donation is $10, and all proceeds will go to the Lowcountry Mayors Relief Fund, which was set up by mayors throughout the region with the help of the Coastal Community Foundation.If you wanna go for cheap (and for a good cause), you better act fast. Tickets will be sold on aat the North Charleston Coliseum's advance ticket office. They're alsoThe ticket office at 5001 Coliseum Dr. will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today and tomorrow. You can also try your luck on Sun. Sept. 23 from noon to 8 p.m."The Lowcountry of South Carolina is exceptionally proud to have Sarah performing here," said Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina President Darrin Goss, Sr. in a statement. "We are even more grateful that she has decided to support the efforts of our mayors by helping to raise dollars for the Hurricane Relief Fund. Every dollar, every prayer counts, and we are so thankful for her generosity."Doors to the Mon. Sept 24 show open at 6:30 p.m.In the meantime, let's catch up on our favorite Sarah McLachlan contribution to culture. (If you don't cry when this infomercial comes on, you might not have a soul.)