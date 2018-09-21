Jump, Little Children featured on NPR's New Music Friday

Last week, NPR's Robin Hilton released the weekly New Music Friday
recommendations, this time suggesting that Jump's Sparrow
(out as of Fri. Sept. 14) is one of seven new albums "you should hear now."
The weekly recs come complete with a nifty little playlist that lives on NPR Music's Spotify for a week (it was updated this morning reflecting the new list, which you can keep up with here
). Jump, Little Children's first single off Sparrow,
"Hand on My Heartache," was the featured track, listed alongside songs by the likes of Low, Carrie Underwood, and We Were Promised Jetpacks'
Sparrow
was crowdfunded earlier this year via PledgeMusic, and all who contributed to the making of the album will see their rewards delivered this week — a tad late due to Hurricane Florence-related postal delays. Pledgers received notifications on Thurs. Sept. 20 that orders were officially en route.
Jump held a private listening party on Wed. Sept. 19 at Footlight Players Theatre before embarking on a tour of the East Coast. They'll close it out with a local release show at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat Oct. 6. For tickets, go here.
Listen to Sparrow
here: