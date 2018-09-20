Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Honeythief

click to enlarge

In 2016, Tim Brennon rediscovered songs he was sitting on after years of songwriting for other groups. Armed with the “new” material, he wanted to start a band of his own and soon enough found partners in vocalist Spenser Hook, guitarist Brandon Bagby, and Britain-based drummer Emily Dolan Davies (thank you, Craigslist). The result? The Charleston-ish-based indie-rock band, Honeythief.The band’s self-titled debut EP came together via an internet collaboration between the members, with Bagby recording his parts in closets and hotel rooms while on tour with other artists. How’d that work out for him? Find out by having a listen to Honeythief’s, debut single, “Pieces,” (below), and learn a little more about the group in this week’s Beat Juice.Hard Rain’s A Gonna Fall — Bob Dylan. For obvious reasons. I’m assembling my hurricane playlist.Paul McCartney’sand Lucero’son MP3 at the same time. But I just got a copy of Robert Johnson’srecordings and Whiskeytown’son vinyl as I rebuild that collection.Castlecomer for some pop candy. They release in October and a friend of mine at a record label has been pushing them lately. The Interrupters for some throwback punk ska. Grandson’s Blood // Water has me interested in his political passion. Then all these good, young rock bands like Royal Blood, Struts, and Badflower. There is just so much to discover every week.Tin Roof. I don’t get there enough, but it feels like home whenever I’m there.The cleanest one.Water and time.A locals only: Matt Megrue and A Fragile Tomorrow.Sirius XM Alt Nation, XMU, or the Spectrum. As much as I’d listen to the Bridge’s list, I just don’t have time for commercials.Hmm. Classic college alternative? I was influenced a lot by ’80s bands and the alt country of the ’90s, like Wilco. Or newer like Spoon’srecord. Their structures stuck with me when I was writing. I try to take simple musical structures with lyrics a few steps above predictable, and introduce as many elements as I can to make them stand out. Every song tries to have a pop element to it, whether I am writing it with an indie vibe, an alt country acoustic, or a three-chords-and-a-cloud-of-dust punk, it all starts with a song.Ty Segall. A guy who knows me says I’d be into him. I just haven’t taken the time.Ha, trying to round out the band to do some live shows locally. Then really back into the studio. I have another 22 songs that I’d like to commit to recording and see where they go. As much as I enjoy playing live, I really am focused on getting this backlog of songs out of my head and free up space to develop my writing further.