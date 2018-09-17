Jump jumps to No. 1 on iTunes' singer-songwriter chart with 'Sparrow'

click to enlarge
Jump, Little Children has snagged the top slot on iTunes' singer-songwriter charts after the release of the band's fifth studio record, Sparrow
, their first in over a decade.
Who'd a thunk it? A year ago, Jump, Little Children faithfuls were still floating from the band's reunion shows that began around Christmas of 2015. Never did we ever wish for anything more, really — Jump's lengthy catalog is satisfying enough and to have them together again on the Dock Street Theatre stage exceed expectations.
But the band's album announcement earlier this year and the record's subsequent (and successful) PledgeMusic campaign had Jump diehards reeling. New songs about entirely new subject matter, seemingly a lifetime after the last release — that's a lot to get excited about.
click to enlarge
And now it's here. Sparrow
officially dropped on iTunes last Fri. Sept. 14 at a strangely perfect time, while the Southeast was stressed to the max under hurricane watches, and landed at No. 1 on iTunes' singer-songwriter charts. Fittingly, the album includes new single, "Hand on My Heartache,"
a moving and powerful statement on climate change.
Sparrow
, which was partly tracked at Charleston's Rialto Row with Wolfgang Zimmerman, will get a local celebration on Sat. Oct. 5 at the Charleston Music Hall, but not before a special listening party this Wed. Sept. 19 at Footlight Players Theatre (20 Queen St.)
At the listening party, the band will play new songs from the album, answer questions about the record, and discuss the process of writing and recording the tracks.
Want to attend the private listening party? According to SceneSC, there are several ways to secure a spot: Buy Sparrow
at either Record Stop (43 John St.) or Monster Music & Movies (946 Orleans Road). CDs get you one ticket, while a vinyl gets you two seats. You can also enter to win tickets today
, by noon. Winners will be announced via email today or tomorrow.
Party doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m., and record signings happen at 9:30 p.m.
Here's the Sparrow
track list:
- Sparrow
- Hand On My Heartache
- X-Raying Flowers
- Voyeuropa
- Je Suis Oblivion
- White Buffalo
- Cyclorama
- The Protagonist Moves On
- Euphoria Designed
- Violets
- Reality Distortion Field
- Boyhood