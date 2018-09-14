Cardi B shares clip of S.C. crowd going wild to 'Bodak Yellow'

Amid the aftermath of the New York Fashion Week shoe-throwing mishegas and our Hurricane Florence-induced anxiety, rapper Cardi B showed South Carolina some love on her Instagram this week by posting a video of a stadium crowd rapping along to her chart-topping single "Bodak Yellow."
Photo via Instagram/iamcardib
The video appears to have been taken at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. during DJ Khaled's opening set on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's OTR II concert on Aug. 21. You can even hear Khaled (who spent some time hanging out in North Charleston
before the show) hyping up the crowd toward the end of the video.
The clip might well be a flex to show how much crowds love the Bronx rapper. It was posted after Cardi was caught on video flinging a shoe at Nicki Minaj
outside of a Harpers Bazaar party at the Plaza Hotel last week. After the incident, Cardi B took to Instagram to claim Minaj was liking comments about her parenting skills
Minaj scrapped her North American tour dates with Future
planned to promote her new album Queen
, saying she needed more time to rehearse.
It's no surprise the crowd knew every word. "Bodak Yellow" became a near-instant success from the recently-signed artist. The song spent three weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart last year, and it's only the second solo single from a female rapper to reach number one, after Lauryn Hill's 1999 single "Doo Wop (That Thing)."