Hurricane hiccups: Local music haps currently on hold

Understandably, a lot of this week's shows are getting canceled or postponed or simply put on hold for a minute. We'll be updating this page with new news as we receive it.
Alan Jackson
's Fri. Sept. 14 concert at the North Charleston Coliseum has been postponed. Rescheduled date still TBA. All tickets will be honored.
Originally scheduled for Fri. Sept. 14, the Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir
performance at the Charleston Music Hall has been postponed to Thurs. Oct. 25. All original tickets will be honored.
Uke king Jake Shimabukauro's
Wed. Sept. 12 show at Charleston Music hall is now happening on Mon. Feb. 18. All original tickets will be honored.