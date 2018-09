Tyler Boone reveals new single featuring Finnegan Bell

Tyler Boone has teamed up with Finnegan Bell for new single "Moving On," out Fri. Sept. 18, although the song was recently premiered on Immersive Atlanta's website Recorded at James Island's Ocean Industries Studios with Eric Rickert (Shinedown) at the helm, "Moving On" is a rock track led by Boone, with Finnegan Bell's Shane Williams and Warren Bazemore on harmonies.The song part of a five-track EP entitled Jealousy expected to drop sometime this fall."Moving On" will be available on all major music platforms, and including, now, on Soundcloud.