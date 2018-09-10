Monday, September 10, 2018
Tyler Boone reveals new single featuring Finnegan Bell
Posted
by Kelly Rae Smith
on Mon, Sep 10, 2018 at 12:41 PM
Topics: Local Musicians
Tyler Boone has teamed up with Finnegan Bell for new single "Moving On," out Fri. Sept. 18, although the song was recently premiered on Immersive Atlanta's website
.
Recorded at James Island's Ocean Industries Studios with Eric Rickert (Shinedown) at the helm, "Moving On" is a rock track led by Boone, with Finnegan Bell's Shane Williams and Warren Bazemore on harmonies.
The song part of a five-track EP entitled Jealousy expected to drop sometime this fall.
"Moving On" will be available on all major music platforms, and including, now, on Soundcloud.
Tags: Tyler Boone, Finnegan Bell, Image