New record store opens on John Street

Charleston Music Hall concertgoers may have recently noticed a new record store a few doors down on John Street, called Record Stop (43 John St.). Opening up the week before the Charleston Music Confab hit town, the small, boutique-like shop is the second Record Stop for owner Bruce Berg, who opened up his first record store on Long Island, NY in 1974. After retiring and relocating to Charleston in 2015, Berg decided to bring the concept to his new home.Record Stop is also a family business in that Berg’s son Jeff and son-in-law Mike Gomez together run the show in NY as well as own and operate Monostereo Distribution & Record Label services, working with local names like Jump, Little Children, Stop Light Observations, Atlas Road Crew, Mark Bryan, Young Mister, and Drivin' N Cryin'.The Record Stop crew hopes to collab with nearby venues in the future, including hosting record signings with artists booked at the Music Hall and Music Farm.