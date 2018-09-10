Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Terraphonics drummer Brandon Brooks

<a href="http://terraphonics.bandcamp.com/track/after-the-blast-ft-matt-monday">After the Blast ft/ Matt Monday by Terraphonics</a>

Brandon Brooks is a busy man. He co-founded Jyve, a startup/app that connects musicians with venues, and is regularly engaged as the drummer for popular group, Terraphonics. Last year, the Terraphonics won R&B Act of the Year at the 2017 City Paper Music Awards and dropped their debut album,. Currently, they're collaborating on a new project with rapper Matt Monday and performing local gigs, including some intimate shows at Proof, complete with local hip-hop emcees, and Benny Starr's live album recording coming up on Sat. Sept. 22, where the Terraphonics will open the show with vocalist Shaniqua McCants.Brandon Brooks tells us where his head is at in music right now and hints that there may be a new release or two to watch out for, all in this week'sWildfire by Jordan Rakei"We Like it Here" by Snarky PuppyA band called MoonchildThe Royal AmericanA Jyve shirt, always a Jyve shirtPancakesI don't listen to radioMy music taste is simple yet has very intricate complexities in the things that I listen for.Human ResourcesWe'll be releasing our second album (hopefully in the fall) as well as a new project with local rapper, Matt Monday.