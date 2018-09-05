Soundchecks: Women & The Beatles; Extra Chill Fest; Snakemusk and Gold Light; Pierce Alexander

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | Women & The Beatles: A Tribute To The Beatles

w/ Hazel Ketchum, Exavia Baxter, Erin Johns, Whitney Hanna, Lindsay Holler, Zandrina Dunning, Jordan Igoe, Amber Grace Joyner, Aisha Kenyetta

Thurs. Sept. 6

7:30 p.m.

$15/adv., $17/doorCharleston Music Hall

Through three years and a dozen or so shows, Charleston vocalists Lindsay Holler and Hazel Ketchum have taken on some of the greatest performers in history with their "Women & ..." series. And every time out, it seems like Holler is surprised by one thing. "My lack of knowledge!" she says with a laugh. "I'd say with 75 percent of the artists we've done, I really had to do some digging more than I had anticipated. But ultimately, when you do eight or 10 songs from an artist, you get a grasp of their catalog and how they do things. It gives you a more intimate look into them." And interestingly enough, there's no band that that applies to for Holler more than the Beatles. "They are one of the bands that I didn't really know as much about," she says. "I know the hits, but I've never really done a deep dive into their material. We're doing a couple of the medleys off Abbey Road in this show, and the way that [the performers] structured them is so weird. They're so beautiful and interesting." —Vincent Harris THURSDAY

VARIETY | Extra Chill Fest

Whitehall, Human Resources, Walter Brown, Niecy Blues, Daddy's Beamer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Abstract that Rapper, Alarm Drum, Chris Wilcox

Sat. Sep. 8

4 p.m.

$20

Purple Buffalo

Damn, look at that rundown. Chris Huber's busy and informative music blog Extra Chill debuts its own festival filled to the brim with hip-hop, indie rock, electro-rock, dream pop, and psychedelia. "It's definitely a healthy mix," says Huber. "We wanted to bring together a bunch of artists who have never really played together before and kind of mix the crowds up." Huber and DJ Edwards of Real South Records conceptualized the idea. "The booking process was actually really smooth. It seems like everyone was down for it and excited about the idea right from the get-go," Huber says. Alongside the artists, numerous vendors will be available. City Paper music editor Kelly Rae Smith's Runaround Sue Vintage, custom printer Garbage Humans, well-known local screenprinter (and Rialto Row's official merch man) Charlietown Prints, artists Dos Banditos, handmade jewelry by Stone Nation Co., accessories (materials are all from Africa) by Reflections Jewelry, and downtown's only record store, Graveface Records, will be present. Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Carolina Youth Action Project, which seeks to empower girls, transgender, and gender nonconforming youth. —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

CREEP COUNTRY | Snakemusk and Gold Light

w/ Livingdog, Late Night TV, Zoe Child

Fri. Sep. 7

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

The Royal American has a two for one deal on music with Snakemusk and Gold Light. Snakemusk performs a genre that songwriter Beau Campolong calls shallow pool. "I don't know necessarily what that means," laughs Campolong. "It varies, but it's about various people going through whatever they're going through." They describe their music as folky, bare bones, twangy nihilist love songs. While both Snakemusk and Gold Light are individual acts, and will perform solo, they also come together like Voltron in a collaboration called, well, Snakemusk and Gold Light. "I kind of see this project as a modern continuation of the classic guy/girl country-type duos, the Johnny and June, Gram and Emmylou type of thing," says Gold Light songwriter and City Paper's On the Scene comic creator, Joe Chang. The two artists will accompany each other on stage while they play their solo songs and their collaboration tunes. Campolong says that Snakemusk is currently in the finishing stages of releasing recorded original music. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

INDIE POP | Awendaw Green presents Pierce Alexander (EP release show)

w/ Orange Doors and Midnight Endeavor

Thurs. Sept. 6

7 p.m.

$10/adv., $15/door

Queen Street Playhouse

Singer/songwriter Pierce Alexander's new EP, The Grand Scheme, is a gorgeously produced four-song collection of incredibly catchy, tightly arranged indie pop. Over a rock-solid drum sound, Alexander's light, airy voice and uncannily skillful ear for Beatlesque hooks are on delightful display, and his arrangement choices (a watery acoustic piano here, a set of cascading vocal harmonies there) are inescapably melodic. Even in the moments when some grittier elements pop up, like the searing lead guitar on the title track, or the propulsive, near-funk bass line on "Different Sides," the sound is still remarkably well-honed. That's not to say there's too much polish here, though. Working in Nashville with producer, one-half of Slow Runner, and one-time Charlestonian Josh Kaler (Butch Walker, Matthew Perryman Jones) and bassist Owen Biddle (formerly of the Roots), former jazz musician Alexander has struck the perfect balance between precision and grit. It will be interesting to see how these songs transfer from the recording studio to the stage, but the songs themselves are damn near effervescent on the album. —Vincent Harris THURSDAY