ICYMI: Jump, Little Children drops first single, video off upcoming album

Have you heard? Jump, Little Children will be keeping us on our toes for the foreseeable future. With their first LP in over a decade, Sparrow, due out on Sept. 14 — that's in just two weeks, so commence with the cartwheels — of course a new track had to see the light of day a month before the big day. The gracious crew has satiated fans a tad early with the Aug. 16 release of the single, "Hand on My Heartache," plus its lyric video to boot. It's all enough to keep us nice and warm ’til the album-release festivities at Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Oct. 6.
The guys were in town recently recording the new tracks at Rialto Row with Wolfgang Zimmerman, and in what may be the quickest turnaround ever, the album is already ready to rock. The dream all only began in January of this year with the launch of Jump's PledgeMusic campaign, which had high hopes of raising all the necessary funds to record the new LP — a goal that they quickly smashed by selling not only album downloads and the usual merch rewards, but also rewards like Johnny old hat, Evan Bivins' old cymbal, and Matt Bivins' old tin whistle.
"Hand on My Heartache" was written by frontman Jay Clifford. The video was produced by Jake Sinclair and Josh Kaler. Listen to the single here or above.