PoHo's four-day 16th Anniversary Celebration kicks off on Wednesday

Don't be a no-show to these shows

MULTI-GENRE | Pour House 16th Anniversary Celebration
Wed. Aug. 29-Sat. Sept. 1
9:30 p.m.
$10/adv., $12/door
Pour House

The folks at the Pour House are stuffing plenty of their favorite genres into the mix for its big 16th anniversary celebration. Here's what's in the cards for the main stage:

Runaway Gin: A Tribute to Phish kicks the celebration off on Wed. Aug. 29, with Bananaz: A Tribute to Gorillaz featuring Human Stranger (the weird and wonderful collab between Little Stranger and Human Resources) hitting the stage on Thurs. Aug. 30.

Former local jammers BYOG will reunite for one night on Fri. Aug. 31, with the Orange Constant on support. Progressive jam joy-rockers CBDB and dance band Schema will keep the party going on Sat. Sept. 1, while Funk You’s LP release party with the Nocturnal Kernalz closes out the celebratory week.

Can’t make it out late? As per usual, the PoHo also has free deck shows lined up every day at 6 p.m., plus its annual mural competition will be ongoing throughout the week with live painting on the brand new expanded deck by the patio stage.

The public can vote on their fave mural Sept. 3-Sept. 9, with the winner taking home 500 bones and one-year of free admission to the venue (priceless, eh?), plus the winning design will go on a printed PoHo T-shirt by Charlietown Prints, the producer of the competition.

For more info and tickets galore, head over to charlestonpourhouse.com.
