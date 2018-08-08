Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Femi and Miles from Graft Wine Shop have a playlist for your next happy hour

Vino Vinyl

Posted by Sam Spence on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Miles White (left) and Femi Oyediran co-own Graft Wine Shop on King Street - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Miles White (left) and Femi Oyediran co-own Graft Wine Shop on King Street
This week, CP contributor D.R.E. James sat down with the guys from Graft Wine Shop on upper King Street to talk wine, personal taste, and music. Over the past few months, Femi Oyediran, with co-owner Miles White have given James a bit of a wine awakening.
Sitting down with sommeliers Femi Oyediran and Miles White, the emcee and DJ of approachable wine: The Holy Grail
Sitting down with sommeliers Femi Oyediran and Miles White, the emcee and DJ of approachable wine
The Holy Grail
I was seven, maybe eight, the first time I dabbled in wine. I was at Faith Temple Baptist Church and I remember anxiously scooting down the mile-long pew, racing down the aisle to the altar to get my thimble of wine to wash down those horrible sacramental wafers the pastor gave out.
By D.R.E. James
Cover Story
So naturally, we had Femi put together a short playlist to get your happy hour started on the right foot this week. Highlights include Femi's perennial favorite A Tribe Called Quest, of course some Fat Boys, and even some throwbacks to Ohio Players and Donald Byrd.

