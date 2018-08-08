Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Femi and Miles from Graft Wine Shop have a playlist for your next happy hour
Vino Vinyl
by Sam Spence
on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 4:00 AM
Ruta Smith
Miles White (left) and Femi Oyediran co-own Graft Wine Shop on King Street
This week, CP
contributor D.R.E. James sat down
with the guys from Graft Wine Shop
on upper King Street to talk wine, personal taste, and music. Over the past few months, Femi Oyediran, with co-owner Miles White have given James a bit of a wine awakening.
So naturally, we had Femi put together a short playlist to get your happy hour started on the right foot this week. Highlights include Femi's perennial favorite A Tribe Called Quest, of course some Fat Boys, and even some throwbacks to Ohio Players and Donald Byrd.
