Underground venue-sandwich shop Cory's Grilled Cheese to move operations to the Purple Buffalo

Cory's Grilled Cheese
Hip-hop artist Bass Ghost performed at Cory's 4/20 Fest earlier this year.
It's no secret that we adore Cory's Grilled Cheese and their commitment to underrepresented music scenes — namely, metal, punk, hip-hop, and under-21s. They even let fans rage
there, like NBD. So we were a little bummed when we heard that the cheese haven by day, rager retreat by night would be shutting its doors — but the good news is, that's not all for the future of Cory's Grilled Cheese or its place in the local underground music scene.
Owner Cory Schwartz (also of bluegrass band Pinkerton & the Brinks) tells us, "After five years tucked back in the corner, we decided it didn’t make sense to renew the lease, so we made the tough call to close the shop. However, we are teaming up with the Purple Buffalo to provide food for their shows and keep our brand attached to the live music scene. We’ll also be running the food truck around town and doing pop-up lunches and pop-up music shows as well. We are sad to close the store, but are looking forward to the next chapter. We have many exciting things on the horizon."
So as far as music goes, they're staying on brand by teaming up with Purple Buffalo, a venue that also champions locally underserved scenes. And your cheese cravings, as only Cory's can fulfill, won't go unfixed. Phew for that.
But you still have time to close the old locale down in style. The following shows are all that's left on the agenda for 1739 Maybank Hwy., James Island. Go show some love:
Fri. Aug. 10
The Raquel’s, Shady Katy
Sun. Aug. 12
Hip Hop Sessions 8:
Season Finale
Sat. Aug. 18
Help For Hal
Sun. Aug. 19
Ivory’s Summer Jam Pt. 3
Sat. Aug. 25
Scrilla Keys
Music Video Contest
Fri. Aug. 31
The Last Show Ever: Hardcore
Sat. Sept. 1
Cory's Final Show + Block Party Extravaganza (Details TBA)