Hold up: Shovels & Rope to play the Royal American this October

Jonathon Stout file photo
You may or may not be ready for this newsflash, but Charleston darlings Shovels & Rope — the Johns Island duo who just played to an infinite sea of fans at the Newport Folk Festival — is set to take over the Royal American parking lot for a 1,500-person-capacity show on Sat. Oct. 27. The news broke on the Royal American's Instagram
today.
Not Riverfront Park. Not the Performing Arts Center. Not the Music Hall. Shovels & Rope, along with an opener that's still to be announced, will bring their sloppy-tonkin', rock 'n' rollin' sounds to the same little kitschy dive bar all your friends are known to frequent. Pray or voodoo the hurricanes away that weekend, and watch a world-class act with a cheap AF Genesee in hand, friends.
The couple said on Facebook
today: "ATTN CHARLESTON: HI. WE MISS YOU. It has become painfully obvious to us that we haven’t played a club show in our hometown in quite some time so here’s what we’re gonna do about it. On 10/27 (Halloween weekend) we’re going to do a show at The Royal American (outside stage) and would love to see you all there (costumed or non costumed). -MT & CAH"
We've missed y'all, too.
Tickets are $30 and will go on sale this Fri. Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at CityPaperTickets.com.
Seeing these two in such an intimate, familiar hometown setting will be something special, so you better tell Alexa to set a few reminders stat. Good luck!