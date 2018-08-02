Now in its fourth year, Charleston Music Confab brings music industry conference and showcases back to downtown venues

click to enlarge
The Charleston Music Confab set for Aug. 30-Sept. 1 will once again feature multiple artist showcases and panels in its fourth year of bringing together music industry professionals, acts, and fans for its fourth annual conference in the Holy City. Headliners include Houndmouth, Chase Bryant, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Dreamers, and the Wild Feathers.
The Confab was founded in 2015 by radio vet Dave Stewart, who saw the 'No. 1 best US city' as the perfect place to recreate what Austin's done with SXSW, which grew from a small 700-attendee music festival in 1987 to its now-world-renowned 10-day festivals for film, interactive media, and music and conferences, which had an estimated $190 million-plus impact on the city's economy this year.
Charleston's version will bring more than 60 artists as well as over 60 music industry professionals/panel speakers together across five local downtown venues over three days of panels, parties, and showcases, covering every genre from singer-songwriter and country to hip-hop and rock.
The Confab kicks off on Thurs. Aug. 30 with artist showcases at Music Farm, JohnKing, and Burns Alley before the panels begin on Fri. Aug. 31 with First Steps in the Music Industry at the Charleston Music Hall. Other panel topics that day include Artist Education, Creating and Sustaining Music's Place in Charleston's Renaissance, The Live Experience, and The Power of Playlists, in addition to genre-specific panels like Alternative Rock Programmers/Curators and A&R/Rate That Song: Country & Americana. That evening's artist showcases take place across Music Farm, Charleston Music Hall, and Burns Alley, finishing off with a hip-hop show with Z93 Jamz at Upstairs at JohnKing.
Day 3 begins with the Social Media Training Session at Charleston Music Hall, followed by panels focused on Songwriting: The Process, The Stories They Could Tell, Creating Momentum: Developing and Monetizing Super Fans, and genre panels centered around hip-hop and singer-songwriters. The day also includes a panel on publicity featuring yours truly as well as Charleston Scene's Kalyn Oyer, CMT.com's Alison Bonaguro, and Black River Entertainment's Dawn Delvo.
The conference's final day is capped off with performances at the Music Hall, JohnKing, Music Farm, and Burns Alley, finishing up at JohnKing with hip-hop from Scooba Sease, Yadda Yadda, Kween Katt, Mike Sarge, and Salis Mac.
