Soundchecks: Goth pool party, Sunny Malin single release, Gullah/Geechee Nation festival, 12th annual Garcia Gathering

Sun. Aug. 512 p.m.FreeTin RoofBreak out the SPF 250, goth kids, because dark dance party organizers Oblivion are putting their usual music and ironic fun outside in the middle of the day. For a long time, Oblivion hosted a monthly “goth dance party” at the Tin Roof, complete with tunes typically associated with the culture. Eighties new wave, industrial metal, and, of course, the Cure were the usual suspects on the playlist. “We’re not really doing the traditional monthly Oblivion night, anymore,” said Oblivion’s Evelyn DeVere. “We’re just doing fun other stuff.” The Oblivion Pool Party will be the goth dance party of the past, complete with brunch and the added vitamin D from the sunlight. “We have been wanting to do a daytime event because a lot of us are getting a little older and we don’t really like staying up until 2 a.m.,” DeVere laughs. “It’s also just something fun to do in the summer.” DeVere says Oblivion will continue to be the harbinger of eyeliner-heavy shows, but only for special events and touring bands that are of interest to their patrons. —Heath Ellison SUNDAYw/ Glizzy, Tyler LuxurySat. Aug. 49 p.m.$7Tin RoofSunny Malin’s peeking out from behind the soundclouds to release a new single, titled “Collectables.” The track comes threes months after Malin dropped “monday.” and “track 2 on monday.” Malin says the single was inspired by a new sense of self-awareness. The rapper saw that “coming to this point and realizing that you have to have some sort of sense of discernment when you’re trying to build something,” he said. “You can’t just do it, even though that’s a common phrase.” Malin already has a few other songs in the works, too. “The next track after that [“Collectables”] will probably be, we’ll say five or six months, but there’s no telling. It might be five or six weeks,” he said. —Heath Ellison SATURDAYSat. Aug 4-Sun. Aug. 512 p.m.(Saturday), 2 p.m. (Sunday)$10-$100Charleston Music Hall (Saturday)Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (Sunday)The celebration of one of the Lowcountry’s most enduring cultural legacies continues with the 13th-Annual Gullah/Geechee Nation International Music & Movement festival, spread out over two days of events at both the Charleston Music Hall and the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. The featured artists at this year’s festival have a deep connection with the history, language, and music of Gullah culture. Charleston‘s own Quadre Stuckey, a graphic artist and musician, was taught the traditions by his grandparents, and he’s been able to channel their knowledge and knack for storytelling into unique, vibrant, and colorful works of art that seek to immerse the viewer into day-to-day Gullah life the way it once was. Winston Farrell works in spoken word and song, and the native of Barbados will use those skills to demonstrate the linguistic link between the Gullah language and the dialect of the Barbadian Creole. There will also be a drum call led by the Woma Womalan West African Drum & Dance Ensemble and a traditional dance class led by Khetnu Nefer. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY & SUNDAYw/ The Reckoning and Cosmic CharlieFri. Aug 3-Sat. Aug. 49:30 p.m.$12 (per show)Pour HouseIt’s interesting how some of the most influential musicians in rock history can also be the most polarizing. As omnipresent as their music is, there are somehow people who really hate the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. And there are also people who can’t stand the experimental, groundbreaking work of the original jam-band, the Grateful Dead. But consider this: For the last couple of decades, musicians have made a cottage industry of paying tribute to the Fab Four, the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band (come at me), and the Dead, and it’s probably a lot more fun paying tribute to the Dead. After all, no one’s expecting a note-for-note recreation of Jerry Garcia’s greatest guitar solos when they go to see someone pay tribute to him, because that’s not what he would’ve wanted. So when the Reckoning and Cosmic Charlie take the Pour House stage on nights one and two, respectively, of the 12th Annual Garcia Gathering, they can forge their own path through the catalog of one of jam rock’s greatest guitarists and make the music new again, just like Garcia did onstage. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY & SATURDAY