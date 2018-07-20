The Artisanals join forces with Holy City Brewing, throw LP listening party at D'Al's

-
Ashley McLaughlin
The Artisanals recorded their self-titled album at the Magic Barn in Iowa.
The Artisanals are scheduled to throw their big-shebang album-release throwdown at the Pour House on Sat. Sept. 29, but local fans will have a chance to hear the self-titled LP in advance at the Holy City Brewing-sponsored listening party and beer tasting at, where else but the band's fave hangout, D'Allesandro's Pizza (229 St Philip Street) on Fri. Aug. 31 at 10 p.m.
The $15 ticket price comes with an album download and a pint of Angel 40-Brew, a Holy City Brewing Oktoberfest beer and a play on the band's single "Angel 42," which is currently on rotation on radio stations around the country.
The band will all be present at the D'Al's listening party as they play the album in its entirety on vinyl. Frontman Johnny Delaware and guitarist Clay Houle will talk about the process of recording the LP as well as the stories behind the songs.
Only 40 tickets are being sold for the event and the sole place you can get 'em is via their PledgeMusic page
, where you can also rack up all kinds of rewards, like an Artisanals drum head.
Recorded at the Magic Barn in Iowa and mixed by Rialto Row's Wolfgang Zimmerman, the LP will be released via the AWAL label. To learn a little more more about the significance of recording The Artisanals
at the Magic Barn, check out our cover story
from early last year.