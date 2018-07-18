LIVE MUSIC: Brian Wilson, Che Apalache, Sweet Crude, Neighbor Lady

click to enlarge Provided

Che Apalache is a four-man string band based in Buenos Aires

POP | Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final PerformancesWed. July 258 p.m.$42-$111North Charleston Performing Arts CenterIf you’re thinking of staying home from Brian Wilson’s North Charleston performance because you’re afraid of seeing your heroes, you should really stop letting crappy clichés tell you what to do with your life. The band that Wilson has toured with for well over a decade is a stunningly world-class act, and the man himself, though increasingly frail, can still hang live. Plus, this stop among the last of his: The Final Performances tour, so this is your chance to catch a hero indeed perform the best album ever created (come at me). Still not convinced? Also in tow are two more legends: former Beach Boys Al Jardine (original member, lead vocalist on “Help Me, Rhonda” and more) and “Sail On Sailor” singer Blondie Chaplin (fans ofandknow this hugely influential collaborator). What the aging Wilson may lack, Jardine’s son Matt makes up for with his flawless falsetto, which is not only compensates for Brian but also perfectly mimics his late brother, Carl. Wilson and friends have celebrated the 50th anniversary of(1966) for the past two years, and that tour is winding down ahead of Wilson’s upcoming tour performingin its entirety. So, yeah, get in what will be an unforgettable night ofmagic while the gettin’s good. —Kelly Rae Smith WEDNESDAYOne of the coolest things one can experience as a music fan is when a band, or a sound, takes you by surprise. And Che Apalache, a four-piece string band that formed in Buenos Aries, Argentina but also has members from the U.S. and Mexico, certainly does that, but not just with their origin story. These guys are essentially a bluegrass band that has incorporated Latin American playing styles into their repertoire, and that mix creates and unexpectedly sympathetic thread between two seemingly incompatible genres. On their aptly-titled album,, the quartet can handle the bouncing banjo-and-fiddle jigs as well as any other bluegrass ensemble (“Cornfed Bluegrass Man”), but it’s when they slow things down that their music becomes truly gorgeous. A weeping fiddle and a sturdy acoustic six string are backed by a skeletal but insistent bed of percussion, and the mandolin and banjo create a delicate dance that sounds like Kentucky moved south of the border. This is music the way society should be: No walls, right? —Vincent Harris TUESDAYNew Orleans’ eclectic group Sweet Crude are one of the few bands that actually do fit into the elusive musical subcategory “hard to describe.” They’ve got so many regional influences floating around their music, like the French lyrics, funk drums, choir vocals, the occasional alien keyboard, Cajun violins, and we don’t know what else. “One in the Hand” might be the best example. It plays out mostly through the drums and vocals, and it sounds like musical theatre. Compare this to the almost-easier-to-pin-down Louisiana swing of “Little Darling,” and you’ve got one unexpected song after another. Sweet Crude’s live shows sound just as exciting as the music. “We’re having a lot of fun playing with our live show and experimenting with production, choreography, and effects,” says violinist and vocalist Sam Craft. Sweet Crude will expand their sound into some darker emotions on the next release. “It’s fun to tap into some more poignant emotions,” Craft says. “I wouldn’t say it’s terribly serious, but we’re being more vulnerable and dynamic with what we do.” —Heath Ellison SATURDAYNeighbor Lady’s debut album Maybe Later is chill mix of post-punk revival, R&B, country, and indie. The LP is one of those listens that meshes influence in a way that only makes them recognizable when a song leans towards one over the other. “Wring Me Out” is the most western of the songs, but it plays like a lost Angel Olsen track. First single “Fine” is a almost an ’80s new wave track, while “Oh Honey” is a forward thinking neo-soul song. “We just always try to make music that we would want to listen to,” says drummer Andrew McFarland. “It’s a lot of stuff that we’ve been listening. We’re really big fans of a lot of classic country.” The old-school country tunes are some of the more surprising, but integral parts to Neighbor Lady’s sound. McFarland says, “I think that stems more from Emily’s [Braden] songwriting.” —Heath Ellison THURSDAY