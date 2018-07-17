Music Hall is back with its second-annual poster sale

click to enlarge

You know how concert poster designs are getting doper by the minute, and how you always wanna steal 'em from store windows but don't wanna be a total a-hole? Enter the Charleston Music Hall's second-annual poster sale on Sun. Aug. 12 from 12 til 3 p.m.The venue has a surplus of posters from concerts past and wants to bless you with that memento you meant to get last time you were there. Ten tables will be filled with art to make your walls both pretty and hip, and prices will range from freakin' free to $25.The bar will also be open so you can sip, shop, and repeat.A fun Sunday afternoon to be had indeed. Mark ya calendars.