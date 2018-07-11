Friday, July 13, 2018

Local music blog launches Extra Chill Fest

Extra Awesome

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 10:16 AM

Good news arrived to our inbox this week: Local music blog Extra Chill is taking the popular site to the next level with its own festival, Extra Chill Fest, on Sat. Sept. 8 at  The Purple Buffalo.

The lineup is an extra awesome blend of indie, R&B, experimental, dream pop, hip-hop, and rock 'n' roll: Whitehall, Human Resources, Contour (who'll be fresh back from Hopscotch Music Festival), Niecy Blues, Daddy's Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Abstract, Alarm Drum, and Chris Wilcox.

The fest kicks off at 4 p.m., with the strictly South Carolina-based artists performing on one indoor and one large outdoor stage located in the venue's back lot. Co-produced by Real South Records, the fest will be recorded and filmed in its entirety.

Sponsored by PBR, Extra Chill Fest is a 21-and-over affair. Tickets are $20 and are available here. A portion of proceeds will benefit Carolina Youth Action Project.
Location

Related Events

  • Extra Chill Fest: Whitehall, Human Resources, Contour, Niecy Blues, Daddy's Beemer, Tape Waves, Tom Angst, Sunny Malin, Dakota O, Abstract, Alarm Drum, Chris Wilcox. @ The Purple Buffalo

    • Sat., Sept. 8

