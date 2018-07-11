Benny Starr to debut and record new album live at the Charleston Music Hall

The three-year wait is soon to be over, fam. Local hip-hop artist Benny Starr will debut and record his new LP A Water Album
live at the Charleston Music Hall on Sat. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.
Starr says the city inspired much of the album. "I want Charleston to be a part of this recording — it is the only way I could imagine presenting this,” he says.
Weary of conventional methods of introducing art to the public, Starr "wanted to do something emotionally authentic and fluid," he says. "Like Water."
The follow-up to 2015's Free Lunch
, A Water Album
has been in the works for two years. "I only like to make music when I have very genuine things, feelings to express," he says. "So, it took some time to find put voice to what those things would be."
Starr recently spoke about A Water Album
on Mic'd Up
, the Charleston Activist Network podcast. He said the album is centered around "the idea of water being in many different forms, but it’s still water; it’s still essential, still essential to life, it is
life," he said. "The world is mostly water, human beings — we’re water; I’m a water sign. I grew up in the Lowcountry, this is Charleston. It’s just all these things, and I try to weave in all these concepts, even the concepts that I was touching on at Pecha Kucha
, creatively and conceptually.
Starr will perform A Water Album
from start to finish and plans to feature live collaborations with surprise musical guests. It will be the only version of the album recorded, to be officially self-released in the fall on vinyl. Yes, y'all: live album on vinyl. Get excited.
