WATCH: Langston Hughes III takes an "Uber to the Opera"

The local hip-hop group that brought you adult contemporary head nod is back with new single, "Uber to the Opera."Langston Hughes III has a new project in the works and plans to release the upcoming album's singles and videos over the summer in what they're calling the Midsummer Daydream series — first up is the single and video, "Uber to the Opera."Out now, the "Uber to the Opera" video features the group during a unique and upscale "Uber" ride — a 1931 racing Bentley — through downtown Charleston en route to an opera. "The track also gives a subtle head nod to the contributions of the Black community to the city's history and culture," member Herman Rice says."Uber to the Opera" was filmed by Bell Digital Media. The single is available on all major music platforms.Stay tuned for more releases over the coming weeks, including three singles and four videos.