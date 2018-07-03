WATCH: Coleman Sawyer honors late DJ Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt with "Hope You Knew"

Last night, Coleman Sawyer of Rare Creatures kicked off a singer-songwriter night at the Royal American, later featuring John-Keith 'Cubby' Culbreth of Stop Light Observations and headliner, Casey Malanuk. During his set, Sawyer acknowledged the palpable sadness within the local music scene over the weekend following the loss of DJ and Box in the Morning podcast host, Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt and paid tribute with a new song, "Hope You Knew."
Sawyer says when he began writing the song he was inspired by his grandmother, but when he picked the track back up over the weekend, it took on a different meaning. "I just knew, this is about Box," he says.
You can watch "Hope You Knew" yourself here or above. Enjoy.