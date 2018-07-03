Plan a trip to Charlotte or Atlanta if you want to catch Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th anniversary tour
Ms. Lauryn most recently performed in Charleston in 2011
by Adam Manno
on Tue, Jul 3, 2018 at 12:17 PM
Rapper and R&B singer Lauryn Hill is celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of her debut solo album by hitting the road with a festival-lite lineup, and she's coming to a couple cities near us.
The notoriously elusive performer, who has not released an album since her live MTV Unplugged set in 2002, will perform at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C. on Wed. July 25 and at the State Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Ga. on Fri. Aug. 3.
The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released on Aug. 25, 1998. It was Hill's first solo album after The Fugees split the year prior.
In 1999, Miseducation earned the New Jersey native five Grammy Awards: Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.
The album's third track, "Ex-Factor," was recently sampled by Cardi B in "Be Careful," the second single off her chart-topping debut album Invasion of Privacy. It was also sampled by Drake in "Nice for What," the second single from his album Scorpion. That song, which features the most prominent interpolation, spent five non-consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
In Charlotte, Hill will be joined by Outkast member Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, and alt-rapper Raury, who performed a free show in Charleston this spring. In Atlanta, she'll take the stage after Big Boi, New York rap trio De La Soul, and Victory.