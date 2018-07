Plan a trip to Charlotte or Atlanta if you want to catch Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th anniversary tour

click to enlarge CC license The Come Up Show

Rapper and R&B singer Lauryn Hill is celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of her debut solo album by hitting the road with a festival-lite lineup, and she's coming to a couple cities near us.The notoriously elusive performer, who has not released an album since her liveset in 2002, will perform at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, N.C. on Wed. July 25 and at the State Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Ga. on Fri. Aug. 3.was released on Aug. 25, 1998. It was Hill's first solo album after The Fugees split the year prior.The mainstream appeal of its blend of rap, soul, reggae, and R&B made the album a staple of hip-hop literacy and inspired a generation of genre-benders In 1999,earned the New Jersey native five Grammy Awards: Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.The album's third track, "Ex-Factor," was recently sampled by Cardi B in "Be Careful," the second single off her chart-topping debut album. It was also sampled by Drake in "Nice for What," the second single from his albumThat song, which features the most prominent interpolation, spent five non-consecutive weeks at number one on theHot 100.In Charlotte, Hill will be joined by Outkast member Big Boi, Bambaata Marley, and alt-rapper Raury, who performed a free show in Charleston this spring. In Atlanta, she'll take the stage after Big Boi, New York rap trio De La Soul, and Victory.Tickets for the show in Charlotte (about a three hour drive) start at $41.50 . The Atlanta show, a longer-but-probably-worth-it five-hour drive, start at $93.50 Hill performed at the Music Farm in Charleston in January 2011, a performance's Mariah Dodson called "authentic and inviting." If you won't be in the area, the folks athave compiled a thorough list of tour dates and openers.