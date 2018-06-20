Chef Sean Brock goes country, collabs on seven-inch record with Boo Ray

Yes, you read that right. Charleston's own celeb chef Sean Brock has branched out into the music world. Though the news may not be a shock to those close to the man of Husk fame, we at the City Paper music desk genuinely did not expect to see a seven-inch vinyl with Brock's face on the front when we opened up a package from West Hollywood, Calif. today.
Known among songwriter-honky tonk circles of Athens, Nashville, and Los Angeles, Boo Ray will release his fifth album in August, along with the BooCoo Amigos Series, a project comprising a series of seven-inch duets with some of Ray's favorite peeps. That brings us to Sean Brock, who Ray apparently bonded with over the two's shared love for tats and food. The result? You guessed it: a two-song release coming your way in a few short weeks.
The record contains two tracks, "Saint Misbehavin'" and "Soul Food Cookin'" that are straight-up Americana, complete with mention of Carolina gold rice and collards — because, of course.
According to the sleeve, Brock plays guitar and even chimes in on backing vocal duties.
The record is set for a digital release on Fri. July 27, while the vinyl drops Fri. Aug. 24. You can grab yours at booraymusic.com.