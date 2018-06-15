Holy City Americana Fest Part 2 brings blues and booze to Park Circle

click to enlarge
On Sat. June 23 from 5-11 p.m., the Holy City Americana Festival (Part 2) is taking over Madra Rua’s new outdoor stage in Park Circle with six hours of live performances and plenty of food and booze. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Vive Le Rock are sponsoring the free event which features lives music on the stage, kicking off at 5 p.m. The lineup includes Michael Martin, Hans Wenzel & the Eighty Sixers, Ripley & The Ghost, Logan & The Kidders, Finnegan Bell, and The Rescue Blues.
Because this is an Americana fest, expect a mix of rock, folk, blues, bluegrass and country. CCP’
s Kelly Rae Smith has said of Ripley & the Ghost
, “Dark Americana… fans of Lucero, heartbreak and whiskey should take a liking to.” CP
's Vincent Harris describes Hans Wenzel's
(of Hans Wenzel & the Eighty-Sixers) voice as one that "can possess true sadness or a gospel excitation."
PBR is putting together a special PBR infused menu for the evening. To give you a taste: The first installment of the Americana Fest was this past April and the menu included PBR barbecue rack of ribs, PBR beer cheese soup, and PBR pulled pork Benedict.