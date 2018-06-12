Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Sing along to Toto's "Africa" at the Music Hall this November

Bless the rains

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 3:13 PM

If the words "the rains down in Africa" don't get you out of your seat and dancing in T-minus three seconds then you don't understand the importance of Toto coming to the Charleston Music Hall this November. The group (which has totally written and performed other songs — we think) hits the CMH stage on Thurs. Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Fri. June 15 at 10 a.m.

In a press release the Music Hall boldly states, "Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums."

And now, for your enjoyment ... actually, we mean, this:


Event Details Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
Price: $59.50+
Music
Map

Comments

