Sing along to Toto's "Africa" at the Music Hall this November

If the words "the rains down in Africa" don't get you out of your seat and dancing in T-minus three seconds then you don't understand the importance of Toto coming to the Charleston Music Hall this November. The group (which has totally written and performed other songs — we think) hits the CMH stage on Thurs. Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Fri. June 15 at 10 a.m.
In a press release the Music Hall boldly states, "Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums."