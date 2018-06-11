Monday, June 11, 2018
Help Charleston Jazz Orchestra choose season 11 show themes with a quick survey
Audience says...
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 2:12 PM
click to enlarge
Have someone or something you'd love to hear in the Charleston Jazz Orchestra's next season? All you've gotta do is take a two-minute survey
. The survey is simple — rate your fave CJO performances of this past year, suggest some themes you'd like to see utilized in the 11th season, and you're good to go.
Best part? If you include your contact info in the survey, you'll be entered to win two tickets to a Season 11 CJO concert of your choice.
Tags: CJO, Charleston Jazz Orchestra, season 11, survey, Image