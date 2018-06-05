Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Shovels & Rope currently recording their fifth album
Last week, Mike Trent posted this image along with a comment about making Shovels & Rope's fifth album
Shovels & Rope fans have reason to shout ever since the duo revealed
last week via Instagram that they're in the studio once again. That's right, album numero cinco is in the works, and we are a wee bit giddy about the news.
We don't know much, except 1) Studio time has commenced inside a "beautiful room of wood" somewhere in the wide world (home studio seems a good guess?) 2) The songs, a little bird tells us, are by far their best yet, and 3) These two can do no wrong, so whatever's cookin' is bound to bring us some kinda joy. So, get excited.
Who knows, maybe the two will have No. 5 on the shelves by the time they hit the High Water 2019 stage come April 13-14
