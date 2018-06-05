Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Shovels & Rope currently recording their fifth album

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Jun 5, 2018 at 5:00 PM

Shovels & Rope fans have reason to shout ever since the duo revealed last week via Instagram that they're in the studio once again. That's right, album numero cinco is in the works, and we are a wee bit giddy about the news.

We don't know much, except 1) Studio time has commenced inside a "beautiful room of wood" somewhere in the wide world (home studio seems a good guess?) 2) The songs, a little bird tells us, are by far their best yet, and 3) These two can do no wrong, so whatever's cookin' is bound to bring us some kinda joy. So, get excited.

Who knows, maybe the two will have No. 5 on the shelves by the time they hit the High Water 2019 stage come April 13-14.
