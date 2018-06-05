Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Katie Rose

click to enlarge

Katie Rose has been busy for the past year or so, touring and becoming a favorite of (once-local) darlings Jump, Little Children. Lately, the singer-songwriter has been listening to ABBA and gearing up for a tour plus studio time later this year. Learn another thing or two about Katie Rose in this week's Beat Juice."My Song" by H.E.R. a beautiful piano driven R&B song. She’s my favorite right now.I just bought an autographed Carbon Leaf album for my Dad. He went on tour with me when I opened for them and really loved their music, so it was my Father's Day gift to him.... not drinking, I’m under 21I recently have rediscovered ABBA.The Music Hall. I opened for Jump Little Children on NYE and it was incredibly special and the venue sounds great.Anything with Marvel or Star WarsCarbon Leaf in Atlanta. I opened for them at Terminal West. They were so fun!Spotify. Sorry, radioEveryone always compares me to Fiona AppleFiona AppleLooking to get back in the studio toward the end of the year. Also, working on a possible fall tour.