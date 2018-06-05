Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Katie Rose

click to enlarge
Katie Rose has been busy for the past year or so, touring and becoming a favorite of (once-local) darlings Jump, Little Children. Lately, the singer-songwriter has been listening to ABBA and gearing up for a tour plus studio time later this year. Learn another thing or two about Katie Rose in this week's Beat Juice.
What song is stuck in your head today?
"My Song" by H.E.R. a beautiful piano driven R&B song. She’s my favorite right now.
Last album you bought?
I just bought an autographed Carbon Leaf album for my Dad. He went on tour with me when I opened for them and really loved their music, so it was my Father's Day gift to him.
Your hangover cure is
... not drinking, I’m under 21
Recent musical discovery?
I recently have rediscovered ABBA.
Fave local venue?
The Music Hall. I opened for Jump Little Children on NYE and it was incredibly special and the venue sounds great.
What’s your best, go-to T-shirt?
Anything with Marvel or Star Wars
Last show you went to?
Carbon Leaf in Atlanta. I opened for them at Terminal West. They were so fun!
What station’s always on your radio dial?
Spotify. Sorry, radio
Your musical style can be compared to?
Everyone always compares me to Fiona Apple
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
Fiona Apple
What’s next for you?
Looking to get back in the studio toward the end of the year. Also, working on a possible fall tour.