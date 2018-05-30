Yes! Loading Dock Concert Series returns to Palmetto Brewing with an improved courtyard

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Palmetto has been reworking its outdoor space
Good news, beer/music/patio enthusiasts: Palmetto Brewing
(289 Huger St.) has at last finished construction on its courtyard, which means the Loading Dock Concert Series is soon to be back in action: music to our ears.
You should be able to order a cold one again at the beautified brewery come Mon. June 11, but the tasting room is open now and the Loading Dock stage will crank things back up beginning Fri. June 1 with Mojo McGee at 6 p.m.
Other acts in the foreseeable future include Tyler Boone on Sat. June 2, Waltzing Matilda on Fri. June 8, Tom Crowley & the Speakers Sat. June 9, Thomas Champagne on Fri. June 15, and Stay Tuned with Liesel Haldane on Fri. June 22.
The brewery will also welcome back a steady flow of food trucks, beginning with Cooking Carolina Pit BBQ on Fri. June 1.
For further updates, go to palmettobrewing.com
.