Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Yes! Loading Dock Concert Series returns to Palmetto Brewing with an improved courtyard

Summertime is Saved

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, May 30, 2018 at 3:08 PM

click to enlarge Palmetto has been reworking its outdoor space - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Palmetto has been reworking its outdoor space
Good news, beer/music/patio enthusiasts: Palmetto Brewing (289 Huger St.) has at last finished construction on its courtyard, which means the Loading Dock Concert Series is soon to be back in action: music to our ears.

You should be able to order a cold one again at the beautified brewery come Mon. June 11, but the tasting room is open now and the Loading Dock stage will crank things back up beginning Fri. June 1 with Mojo McGee at 6 p.m.

Other acts in the foreseeable future include Tyler Boone on Sat. June 2, Waltzing Matilda on Fri. June 8, Tom Crowley & the Speakers Sat. June 9, Thomas Champagne on Fri. June 15, and Stay Tuned with Liesel Haldane on Fri. June 22.

The brewery will also welcome back a steady flow of food trucks, beginning with Cooking Carolina Pit BBQ on Fri. June 1.

For further updates, go to palmettobrewing.com.
Location Details Palmetto Brewing Co.
Palmetto Brewing Co.
289 Huger Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 937-0903
Brewery and Local Foods
Map
Topics: Beer, Local Bands, Local Musicians, Performance Venues

Tags: , , ,

  |  

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS