The Drifting Troubadours go live at the library

Missing the sounds of WYLA’s Vintage Country hour with Roger Bellow? Head to the downtown Charleston County Public Library auditorium on Wed. June 6 for your fix.
Roger Bellow’s Drifting Troubadours will present the Vintage Country Hillbilly Time Machine, a special old-time country concert with the whole gang: Bellow, John Spell, Bob Sacks, and Riley Hart.
And time machines they are. Last year, Mayor John Tecklenberg declared June 21 John Spell Day
in honor of the musician’s deep-seeded roots in the local country tradition, as you can read about here
.
An Old Town School of Folk Music graduate (1959), Bellow was inducted last year into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame. He was also a 1995 recipient of the S.C. Folk Heritage Award for Early Country Music.
Between all the band members, there’s plenty of history to regale listeners with.
Wednesday’s performance starts at 3 p.m. and is free to the public.