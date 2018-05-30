Ben Fagan and friends place at No. 42 on Billboard Dance Charts with "Wrong"

Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans' Facebook page
Ben Fagan's cowrite with Meghan Trainor, "5 AM" went triple platinum
Holy City Hooligan himself Ben Fagan is the latest Charleston artist to hit the Billboard charts this year, joining the ranks with Ranky Tanky and the Dubplates.
On Sun. May 20, Fagan, a full-time songwriter who spends a good deal of time in Los Angeles as well as Costa Rica, was featured on the Billboard Dance charts at No. 42 with "Wrong" by MaWayy featuring Ben Fagan. Here's the scoop on how that all went down.
First came the song. "I initially wrote 'Wrong' with two producers/songwriters I work with out in California (Seeno Shahrooz and Floduxe)," says Fagan. "And once it was born, we brought MaJeed Fick — engineer/producer who helped launch Truphonic Studios in Charleston — to add some modern touches on songwriting and beef up the production."
Within days, the song shaped up to be in "demo-able form," and Shahrooz reached out to a few people to partner or purchase the song. That's where Bryan Wayy a.k.a. MaWayy comes in. Wayy became co-owner and co-producer, provided that he'd remix the track, fund the video, and do a large-scale market push.
"We spent one day in the studio — same session as I cut vocals on Floduxe’s 'The Moment,' which has over two million streams on Spotify — writing the main title/theme/melody, and two more sessions finishing lyrics and production," Fagan says. "We spent a month or two pitching it and a year waiting for the video/marketing/and overall campaign to catch wind — complicated process for the independent hustlers."
"Wrong" was recorded at Floduxe's studio in Orange County, with further work done at OHM House, Los Angeles — where Fagan lived and worked for a year and a half — while the song was remixed was in MaWayy's studio. Though the track only hit Billboard this month, it dropped last August and has been racking up plenty of attention on Spotify (one million streams) and YouTube (one million views).
Back at home, Fagan has been performing the song live with his new DJ/band live set, and is busy tightening up a new EP he's looking to drop by the end of the summer. His latest single, the Floduxe remix "Only Human," is out Thurs. June 14.