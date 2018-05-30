All aboard this dope-ass Piccolo Afrobeat cruise

click to enlarge Artist Facebook page

DJ Rich Medina will be at the helm of the Groove Cruise

Wanna live that good life? Sail the seas on Tues. June 5 via the Groove Cruise, an Afrobeat boat cruise.Boarding at 7:30 p.m. at 360 Concord St., the Groove Cruise, operated by Spiritline Cruises, will sail the Charleston Harbor to the sounds of renowned New York City DJ, Rich Medina.If you're into house, hip-hop, Afrobeat, soul, and everything in between, Medina's got you. In addition to pumping up the jams, Medina is also a professor of African American music, history, and culture at Cornell University and Barnes Foundation and has been known to throw numerous, weekly NYC parties with Q-Tip himself of Tribe Called Quest, just to name a couple of the DJ's cool credentials.DJ Willy Soul will warm up the ones and twos before Medina hits the decks.The boat departs at 8 p.m. sharp, so don't be late for this dope-ass Piccolo date.