Live Music: Rock 'n' Roots 2018; Salute To Service; The Fritz; Roddy Radiation

click to enlarge Provided

SKA PUNK | Roddy Radiation

w/ The Scotch Bonnets, Well Charged

Thurs. May 24

8 p.m.

$10

Tin Roof

If you don't know Roddy Radiation, you probably know his second band, the Specials. Radiation was the guitar player for the leaders of the ska punk movement in the late '70s, effectively influencing countless bands. "Apparently I was the inventor of ska punk," Radiation laughs. "We kind of were playing a mixture of different styles as musicians. We all came from different backgrounds, musically, and class-wise in the U.K." Radiation's mixture of reggae, the energy of punk, and the bold political statements turned the Specials into a sensation in the United Kingdom and punk music. Radiation has a significant catalogue to run through at his solo shows. In addition to writing some of the Specials' most beloved (like "Concrete Jungle"), he performed with pop-makers the Tearjerkers before returning to his ska-punk roots with the Skabilly Rebels. On Thursday, Radiation will be backed by opening band, Baltimore's Scotch Bonnets. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | The Fritz presents "The King Of Pop Meets The Purple One"

Fri. May 25

9:30 p.m.

$10/adv., $12/door

Pour House

In a sense, it's kind of weird that shows that combine a Michael Jackson tribute with a Prince tribute haven't occurred more often. After all, between the two men, they sold hundreds of millions of albums, defined soul, pop, rock, and funk music for an entire generation, left a trail of immortal singles and albums behind them, and both died too soon under tragic circumstances. It's an exciting prospect that one can hear "Little Red Corvette," "Beat It," "Purple Rain," "Billie Jean," "Kiss," "The Way You Make Me Feel," and other classics in one show, and the band who does it all is The Fritz. The Asheville quintet is both tight as a vintage James Brown band and as loose as late 1970s Parliament-Funkadelic, and they're all top-notch musicians who can handle a straight-ahead rocker and an experimental, jazzy jam tune with equal skill. It might be tall order paying tribute to both The King Of Pop and His Royal Badness, but these guys are certainly capable of it. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

COUNTRY | Budweiser's 2nd Annual "Salute To Service" Concert

w/ The Brothers Osborne, Chase Bryant, and Logan Mize

Fri. May 25

6 p.m.

$30 $20/active military

Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park

In a format as seemingly choked by diluted pop-country clones as modern country radio, it's difficult to imagine a group as decidedly minimal, gritty, and twangy as the Brothers Osborne making any kind of headway. But siblings T.J. and John Osborne have taken their sinewy, rock-influenced honky-tonk country, similar to what Willie Nelson was doing in the early 1970s on albums like Shotgun Willie, to the promised land in the last couple of years, going gold with their 2016 album Pawn Shop and scoring a Top Five hit with the single "Stay A Little Longer." They did it by making sure there were plenty of catchy melodies, and an occasional smattering of electronic percussion, in their songs, and their just-out album, Port Saint Joe, is a refinement on their sound, a set of songs simultaneously more intimate ("Slow Your Roll") and heavier ("Shoot Me Straight"), but just as melodic. This show is the brothers' second-annual Salute To Service concert, which benefits Folds Of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military service men and women killed or disabled while serving. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek

FESTIVAL | Rock 'n' Roots 2018

w/ The Trongone Band, Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers, Dallas Baker & Friends, Gaslight Street, Ole 55's, Operation Irie, Red Cedar Review, Kelley Swindall

Sat. May 26

12 p.m.

$5

The Barrel

The Rock 'n' Roots Festival originally wasn't the festival that it is now. It used to be smaller and more intimate shows organized by Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers drummer Dan Wilson. "Dallas Baker & Friends did a couple shows with Hans Wenzel and the Eighty Sixers, and we realized our bands worked together very well, so we decided to come up with the Rock 'n' Roots festival style-version, and we had about 800 people come out last year," says musician and promoter Dallas Baker. As opposed to previous years, the festival is using a "simpler lineup," according to Baker. Artists include the Americana/soul jammers Trongone Band, roots reggae crew Operation Irie, rock and soul trio Gaslight Street, jam band Ole 55's, folk and bluegrass duo Red Cedar Review, and alt country songstress Kelley Swindall. Both of the festival's founding bands will headline with their Americana and folk-roots tunes. —Heath Ellison SATURDAY