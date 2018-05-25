Friday, May 25, 2018

Aussie pop singer Betty Who confirmed for Charleston Pride on Sept. 22

Friendly reminder: Pride performances are 100% free

Australian pop singer Betty Who will perform at Charleston Pride in Brittlebank Park on Sat. Sept. 22.

According to festival vice chair Devon Turner, Who (real name Jessica Newham) will hit the stage alongside New York MC Le1f on the last day of the week-long festival.

Individual performance times will be confirmed when the Pride Guide is released later this summer.

Who, 26, released her debut album, Take Me When You Go, in 2014. A follow-up, The Valley, arrived last March.

Turner tells CP that the festival is still working to secure local talent for this year's celebration.

See you there!

Event Details Charleston Pride 2018
@ Brittlebank Park
0 Lockwood Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 22
