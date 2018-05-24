Catch 'Moonlight' star and hip-hop artist Jharrel Jerome at the Purple Buffalo

click to enlarge
Moonlight star Jharrel Jerome isn't just an Academy Award-winning actor. He's also a hip-hop artist, who showcased his phenomenal emcee skills at downtown Charleston's Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl last year
. Lucky for us all, the artist make a local return to the stage, this time at the Purple Buffalo on the evening of Sun. May 27.
Jerome has been in Charleston once again filming the Stephen King series, Mr. Mercedes. But in addition to acting, he's found time to record a follow up to 2017's Moonwalk
at West Ashley's own Truphonic Studios. "Last year just wanted to show people I could make music," he tells us. "But this time, the second I got down to SC I made all the connections I could possibly make."
Jerome and his Truphonic crew have created 20 songs over the past two months, which he says is more than he's ever done thus far. "I kind of found my rhythm, I found my sound, I found a team that I love working with, and I'm tellin' ya, if I wasn't on set I was in the studio. I'd be on set from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, then head to the studio until 2 or 3 a.m.
Jerome will be joined by local hip-hop artists Quis KingSoul and Lexa L'Terra as well as R&B artist, Nick Tunes. Admission is free, show starts at 9 p.m., and we hear there are even more surprises in store so don't sleep on this one. "Last year was more of a warmup," says Jerome, who heads back home to New York soon. "I think this year's definitely gonna be a party."
Oh, and Jerome's new album should be out around July/August. In the meantime, check out his latest track, "Hello" below.