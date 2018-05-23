Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Step into Sully Sullivan's soggy photobooth from High Water Fest

Drying Out

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge Shovels & Rope - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • Shovels & Rope
Remember the flooded house portrait station at High Water Fest we told you about last month? Refresher: local photographer Sully Sullivan set up a faux house sunken in water backstage at High Water and took some really beautiful portraits there of the fest's artists.

Well now the series has been unveiled along with a short documentary by Adam Boozer on the making of the series. Sullivan and Boozer collaborate together as LawtonMiles.


When Sullivan's friends, Cary Ann Hearst and Mike Trent of Shovels & Rope, announced the festival, he says he immediately knew he wanted to do something with it. "In the Lowcountry, it floods here when it rains," he says, "so I kind of wanted to take it to a different level."

click to enlarge Shrimp Records Family Band - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • Shrimp Records Family Band
Add a little fog and smoke, and you've got yourself an arresting gallery of portraits of some of the country's top artists.

From Shakey Graves' "Help" sign he drew with his finger after dipping it into the water to the pensive portrait of Valerie June, the images are striking and worth your perusal.

And as Sullivan says in the doc, the photographs speak for themselves. The full gallery is here. Here are just a few highlights:

click to enlarge Valerie June - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • Valerie June
click to enlarge Tank & The Bangas - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • Tank & The Bangas
click to enlarge Nicole Atkins - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • Nicole Atkins
click to enlarge St Paul & The Broken Bones - SULLY SULLIVAN
  • Sully Sullivan
  • St Paul & The Broken Bones
