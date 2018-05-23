Queer rapper Le1f will play Charleston Pride on Wed. Aug. 22
Stream his latest single here
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Wed, May 23, 2018 at 1:28 PM
New York-based MC Le1f announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that he will take the stage during Charleston Pride on Wed. Aug. 22.
Hosted at Brittlebank Park, the Lowcountry festival celebrating LGBTQ people, arts, and culture began as a one-day rally at North Charleston's Riverfront Park in 2010. The event drew more than 4,000 people, and has since expanded to a week-long shebang culminating in a pride parade in downtown Charleston.
Le1f, born Khalif Diouf, is known for his avant-garde style, unapologetically QPOC lyricism, confidently quick flow, and for his collaborations with fellow rap disruptors like Junglepussy and Mykki Blanco as well as the now-defunct rap trio Das Racist.
His debut album, Riot Boi, was released in November 2015 via XL Records (home of Adele, Radiohead, and Katryanada).
According to Pitchfork, "If Le1f's career has thus far been about breaking glass ceilings as a queer black rapper, then Riot Boi shows us a trailblazer sitting down atop these cracked shards of glass, reckoning with what it means to have come first."