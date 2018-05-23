Jah Jr secures spot on renowned A3C stage

"I'm still trying to embrace the fact that I'll be performing at A3C," he says. That's right. The A3C festival will welcome one of Charleston's leading artists on its stage. The news comes after Jah won yet another contest last week, during which a public vote secured his spot on the A3C bill headlined by the likes of the Clan.
"I'm most excited about seeing Wu Tang Clan, Curren$y, and Lil Wayne," Jah says. "I've never been to this festival ever, but the fact that my first time attending A3C will also be my first time performing there is such a blessing. It shows that hard work and investing in your craft will always pay off."
Founded in 2005, The A3C Festival & Conference encompasses all-things hip-hop culture, with this year's agenda including not only legendary artists but also speakers such UnitedMasters + Translation founder Steve Stoute and producer, rapper, actor, director, and author RZA. Guests are encouraged to network and learn from "the innovators, entrepreneurs, and music makers that shape hip-hop music and culture."
The fest takes place Oct. 3-7, 2018 at Atlanta's Georgia Freight Depot.