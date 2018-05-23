Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Cole Collins

-
Provided
-
Cole Collins at his favorite venue, The Royal American
Cole Collins, a Charleston native, came onto the local music scene in 2012 with a unique sound that's rooted in rock, alt, and indie. Collins' music exemplifies artistry and individuality, creating a sound that's been compared to the likes of Arcade Fire, Muse, and Radiohead. Learn more about the rising singer-songwriter in this week's Beat Juice.
1. What song is stuck in your head today?
On the road again
2. Last album you bought?
22 a million
3. Recent musical discovery?
The Wild Reeds
4. Favorite local venue?
Royal American, duh. There are a lot of great venues in Charleston that do a wonderful job, but Royal will always be #1 for me.
5. What is your best go-to T-shirt?
My trusty Charleston Music Hall T-shirt.
6. Your hangover cure?
I don’t have one. I just suffer so that I’ll remember to pace myself next time.
7. Last show you went to?
Zack Mexico at Royal was the last show I attended, and it was nuts.
8. What station is always on your radio dial?
KXO to you. College Radio — It’s the Roostaaaaaaa in the morneen!!! (Name the quote). Nah, but I don’t really listen to the radio.
9. Your musical style can be compared to?
I’ve been told that I have similarities to Muse, Radiohead and Arcade Fire. But I think I could be more realistically compared to Mozart.
10. What band have you been meaning to listen to?
One of my superiors recently told me to check out Phil Woods’ work. Not sure if that counts as an answer.
11. What’s next for you? Shows, videos, song, or album releases?
I’m working on an EP that will hopefully come out in the fall. There will definitely be shows and a video to accompany it as well!