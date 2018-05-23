Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Cole Collins

Provided

Cole Collins at his favorite venue, The Royal American

<a href="http://colecollins.bandcamp.com/track/the-story-the-dream">The Story & The Dream by Cole Collins</a>

Cole Collins, a Charleston native, came onto the local music scene in 2012 with a unique sound that's rooted in rock, alt, and indie. Collins' music exemplifies artistry and individuality, creating a sound that's been compared to the likes of Arcade Fire, Muse, and Radiohead. Learn more about the rising singer-songwriter in this week's Beat Juice.On the road again22 a millionThe Wild ReedsRoyal American, duh. There are a lot of great venues in Charleston that do a wonderful job, but Royal will always be #1 for me.My trusty Charleston Music Hall T-shirt.I don’t have one. I just suffer so that I’ll remember to pace myself next time.Zack Mexico at Royal was the last show I attended, and it was nuts.KXO to you. College Radio — It’s the Roostaaaaaaa in the morneen!!! (Name the quote). Nah, but I don’t really listen to the radio.I’ve been told that I have similarities to Muse, Radiohead and Arcade Fire. But I think I could be more realistically compared to Mozart.One of my superiors recently told me to check out Phil Woods’ work. Not sure if that counts as an answer.I’m working on an EP that will hopefully come out in the fall. There will definitely be shows and a video to accompany it as well!