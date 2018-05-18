Live Music: Sally & George; Elliotborough Block Party; Cold Az Lil Terry; Trouble Boys; Primo Noctis; Who Runs The World?

click to enlarge Provided

THIN LIZZY COVERS | Trouble Boys

w/ Embryo

Fri. May 18

9 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

There's nothing but passion bleeding out of people's mouths when they talk about Thin Lizzy. Best known for Jailbreak (which produced their classic-rock radio monster hit "The Boys are Back in Town") and their rock masterpiece Black Rose: A Rock Legend, the Irish hard rock band burned up the '70s and parts of the '80s with their memorable blues-influenced riffs and speedy guitar interludes. "There's a lot of Thin Lizzy songs that people might not be familiar with, but the beauty of this band is they don't really have a bad song," says Trouble Boys guitarist, snarky doorman, and City Paper columnist Rex Stickel. "So, even if it's not a song that you grew up with or that you know the words to, you just can't help but appreciate the musicianship and how well-written these tunes are." Trouble Boys will hit all the big songs (did we mention "The Boys are Back in Town" yet?), but will jump headfirst into the songs that more casual fans won't know like "Cowboy Song" or "Anything You Want to Do." "They're one of those bands that are just timeless, really," says Stickel. "It's very satisfying to play. You feel like you're honoring something at the same time as being a fan." —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

Jonathan Boncek file

DAY FEST | Elliotborough Block Party

Sat. May 19

3 p.m.

Free

D'Allesandro's Pizza

The Elliotborough Block Party is one of our favorite events of the year, a summer kickoff party of sorts that showcases some of the best acts in town, some of whom make their living, live, and/or thrive in that specific downtown neighborhood. Presented every year by D'Allesandro's Pizza, employer to many a local musician present and past, the day-long fest this go-round welcomes the High Divers, Little Bird, Poppy Native, Wose, the Mobros, and Fiasco. And it all happens on a stage right smack dab in the middle o' the road between D'Al's and Cutty's, with that intersection of Bogard and Saint Philip Street shutting down for the sake of a dang good time. So there's that, along with a beer garden, food trucks, and local vendors. —Kelly Rae Smith SaturDAY

Provided

METAL | Primo Noctis (Album-release show)

w/ Anergy, Mechabull, Decadence and The Izm

Sat. May 19

10 p.m.

Free (21 +), $5 (18-21)

The Pub on 61

Charleston metal group Primo Noctis has been around for a decade or so, but it's only been in the last couple of years that their sound — which blends the blunt, low-end aggression of Pantera with the darker, gothic-edged dynamics of Disturbed and Godsmack — and their lineup have solidified. The quintet's power and precision are on display on their new album, Deadcheck, recorded with Jamey Rogers at Slow Radio studio in Columbia, and they're ready to celebrate the album with a stacked multiband show. Lead guitarist Mikey Teston says that the five-band bill at The Pub on 61 was made possible by the constant networking that goes on in the metal band community. "The way we try to do things is, we like to expand and play a lot of different places, and these bands are all out to help one another," Teston says. "We trade off shows and get bands from other towns playing down here; they get us shows playing in their towns. Their fans can come and see us; our fans can come and see them." The initial announcement about the show teased a "special surprise band," and Teston can now confirm that it's Myrtle Beach's hard-rockers the Izm. "They're one of the greatest bands I've ever seen," he says. "We were keeping it a surprise because after years of playing, they thought they were going to have to call it quits. I booked them on this show not knowing 100 percent if they were going to play. But they are, and they're incredible." —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

Michael Campina file

DISCO BLUES | Cold Az Lil Terry

Sun. May 20

6 p.m.

Free

Pour House

Rodrick Cliche continues his run for man with the most bands in Charleston as he presents his funky disco blues act Cold Az Lil Terry. As usual, Cliche will be behind the organ as his band's weekly residency at the Pour House runs from May 20 through June 24. "This one's going to be real special because it's going to be different every week," says Cliche. One of those special activities will be a producer battle between Cliche and Nivlac Retxab and a New Orleans-style brass band playing in the back for one night only. The sound of Cold Az Lil Terry is a mixture of the fun and flamboyant funk of disco and the gritty soul of the blues. "At my core, I just love different kinds of music," says Cliche about mixing genres and musicians of different backgrounds. "And with all the crap that's going on in the world today, I wish the world resembled me and my friends because there's no color barrier." Cold Az Lil Terry will also take one Sunday to perform a taste of Cliche's original material in support of a project he hopes to release in June. "[The original music] sounds like a science project," says Cliche. "I've been doing some frequency studies by Nikolai Tesla. I call it smart music. I'm trying to make things levitate." —Heath Ellison SUNDAY

Jonathan Boncek file

CLASSIC COUNTRY | Sally & George Sing Johnny & June

w/ Members of Sol Driven Train and The Reckoning

Sun. May 20

8:30 p.m.

$12/adv., $15/door

Pour House

There are few better duos to tackle the music of country soul-mates Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash than Sally & George, a.k.a. Joel Timmons (formerly of Sol Driven Train) and Shelby Means (formerly of Della Mae). Timmons and Means had a similar long, winding courtship before ending up together, they have an obvious musical and personal chemistry that makes for great duet performances, and they have an excellent understanding of the sound (and style) of classic country. The plan for this show is to display both sides of the duo, with one set of Sally & George originals from their 2017 debut Tip My Heart and another of classic Cash/Carter duets like "Jackson," "If I Were A Carpenter," "Long Legged Guitar Pickin' Man," "Cause I Love You," and more. Joining Timmons' and Means will be members of Timmons former day job Sol Driven Train and, perhaps unexpectedly, the Charleston Grateful Dead cover band The Reckoning. —Vincent Harris SUNDAY

TRIBUTE| Mahogany Soul presents Who Runs The World? A Tribute To Female Groups from 1970 to Today

w/ Aisha Kenyetta, Christian Smalls, Zandrina Dunning and Essence Geddis

Fri. May 18

8:30 p.m.

$15-$40

Charleston Music Hall

This is a far more sweeping concept than most “tribute” shows, which tend to focus on one artist or one era. Backed by a seven-piece band complete with a horn section, four ace vocalists, Christian Smalls, Zandrina Dunning, Essence Geddis and Aisha Kenyetta, run through a series of classic hits and vocal-gymnastics-filled showstoppers from nearly 50 years of great female groups, from LaBelle and The Emotions to En Vogue and TLC. The singers cover an interesting array of styles in their own right, which should make for an explosive combination when they’re onstage together. Kenyetta has been featured with the Charleston Jazz Orchestra, Smalls is an award-winning alto singer who excels at funk and soul (both with local groups The Secrets and Darrell Ravenel & Friends and national acts like the Average White Band), Geddis is a graduate of The School of the Arts of Charleston’s Vocal Music program, and Dunning has performed with an array of stars like George Benson, Darius Rucker and Elise Testone. Vincent Harris FRIDAY