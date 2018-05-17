SNL's pianist, Tuffus Zimbabwe, performs with Mayor Tecklenburg and Quentin Baxter this June

click to enlarge Provided

Tuffus Zimbabwe is the great-grandson of the founder of the Jenkins Orphanage Band.

Did you know that Mayor John Tecklenburg studied at the Berklee College of Music? It explains his gift for tickling the ivories, and it's also a cool connection to another Berklee grad, pianist Tuffus Zimbabwe, the resident pianist on Saturday Night Live. The Berklee grads will be joined by local percussion rockstar Quentin Baxter on Thurs. June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Library Society. Tickets for the show are $40, with proceeds donated to the Jenkins Institute for Children.Zimbabwe is also the great-grandson of Rev. Daniel Joseph Jenkins, the founder of Jenkins Orphanage and the world-famous Jenkins Orphanage Band. Zimbabwe is a bit of a prodigy, playing piano with a men's choir at age 12 and receiving the full-tuition 'City Music Continuing Scholarship' to study at Berklee at 18. In addition to his musical role on SNL, Zimbabwe works in bands like Ron Reid's Sun Steel Band and Jovol Bell's Reality.The Library Society event celebrates the Jenkins Orphanage Band, founded in 1892, with an evening of music and song, and maybe even some storytelling. All ticket proceeds benefit the Jenkins Institute, which provides services for children in need.