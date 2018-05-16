Wanna go to Rock Camp?

Formerly Girls Rock, Carolina Youth Action Project (CYAP) is in the process of amping up for this year’s Rock Camp, scheduled for July 23-27 at Northwoods Middle School.
click to enlarge
The annual showcase will be held on July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall.
Camp hopefuls, ages 9-17, have until Wed. May 30 to apply, and can do so here
. CYAP is also looking for youth leaders aged 15 to 18 to take part in their Youth Institute community to help “build a campaign to work towards liberation in Charleston,” according to a press release. “Our youth leaders will attend several training sessions before camp, plan and facilitate workshops during camp, mentor and guide other campers, and participate in the creation of a a final project that will launch a new CYAP campaign.”
Youth leader applications are due Thurs. May 17, and those can be found here
.
If you'd like to simply volunteer, apply here
by May Wed. 30.