Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Wanna go to Rock Camp?

Apply to be a camper or youth leader now

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 1:13 PM

Formerly Girls Rock, Carolina Youth Action Project (CYAP) is in the process of amping up for this year’s Rock Camp, scheduled for July 23-27 at Northwoods Middle School. 
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

The annual showcase will be held on July 28 at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall.

Camp hopefuls, ages 9-17, have until Wed. May 30 to apply, and can do so here. CYAP is also looking for youth leaders aged 15 to 18 to take part in their Youth Institute community to help “build a campaign to work towards liberation in Charleston,” according to a press release. “Our youth leaders will attend several training sessions before camp, plan and facilitate workshops during camp, mentor and guide other campers, and participate in the creation of a a final project that will launch a new CYAP campaign.”

Youth leader applications are due Thurs. May 17, and those can be found here.

If you'd like to simply volunteer, apply here by May Wed. 30. 
